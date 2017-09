Passco Buys DC-Area Apts. From AEW Venture For $113M

Law360, Minneapolis (September 29, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Passco Cos. LLC has picked up a multifamily property outside of Washington, D.C., from a joint venture of AEW Capital Management LP and MRP Realty for $112.75 million, the buyer announced on Thursday.



The deal is for The Parker, which has 360 units and was built in 2016. The property is at 2550 Huntington Ave. in Alexandria, Virginia.



Passco scored an undisclosed amount of financing through Fannie Mae for the purchase, the company said Thursday.



“Fairfax County, and the city of Alexandria, both provide ideal multifamily...

