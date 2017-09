UAW Says Nissan Tracked Plant Workers' Union Activity

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The United Auto Workers union has supplemented a National Labor Relations Board charge from August alleging that Nissan illegally surveilled workers ahead of the UAW’s election loss last month with what it says are some of the carmaker’s notes on workers’ union sympathies.



In an amended charge filed on Sept. 19 but made public on Thursday, the union alleges that management at Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi, plant reported workers’ pro- and anti-union activity in an internal tracking system called “penetration analysis,” assigning negative ratings to union supporters...

