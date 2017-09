EEOC's Wellness Rule Timeline Shows Need To Act: AARP

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The AARP criticized the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s 2021 target for replacing rules for incentivizing employee participation in workplace wellness programs on Thursday, pushing a Washington, D.C., federal judge to protect workers by nixing the current rules next year.



The group again urged U.S. District Judge John Bates to vacate the rules on Jan. 1 rather than leave them in place as the EEOC complies with his August order to reconsider them, saying the timeline the agency laid out earlier this month will force workers...

