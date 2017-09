PE-Backed PQ Pulls In $508M In Downsized IPO

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday after the private equity-backed producer of specialty chemicals and materials raised roughly $508 million in an initial public offering this week that fell below expectations.



The IPO of Malvern, Pennsylvania-based PQ took place on Thursday, with the company pricing 29 million shares at $17.50 apiece, according to a statement, below the anticipated range of between $21 and $23 per share. The company had hoped to raise as much as $638...

