YETI Coolers Sues Costco Over Patent, TM Infringement

Law360, Springfield (September 29, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT) -- An upscale cooler company filed a suit in Illinois federal court Thursday alleging that Costco Wholesale Corp. is selling exact copies of one of its bottle designs.



YETI Coolers LLC claimed the wholesale chain has infringed both its trademarks and design patents by selling unlicensed knockoffs of its 36-ounce “Rambler” travel bottle.



“Costco’s use of YETI’s 'YETI' and 'RAMBLER' trademarks, including through counterfeits, reproductions, copies, and/or colorable imitations thereof, have been intentional, willful, and malicious,” YETI said. “Costco’s bad faith is evidenced at least by Costco’s...

