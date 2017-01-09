FTC Loses Challenge To Popular Memory Booster Prevagen

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday zapped a Federal Trade Commission suit targeting a jellyfish-protein supplement, saying the FTC hasn’t shown that the popular supplement’s purported cognitive benefits are bogus.

In a 13-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton tossed a complaint filed in January against Wisconsin-based Quincy Bioscience LLC, seller of a jellyfish-derived supplement called Prevagen that is marketed as a memory booster and has racked up more than $165 million in sales over the past decade.

  An advertisement for Quincy Bioscience's...
Case Information

Case Title

Federal Trade Commission et al v. Quincy Bioscience Holding Company, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-00124

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Louis L. Stanton

Date Filed

January 9, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

