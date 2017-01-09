FTC Loses Challenge To Popular Memory Booster Prevagen

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday zapped a Federal Trade Commission suit targeting a jellyfish-protein supplement, saying the FTC hasn’t shown that the popular supplement’s purported cognitive benefits are bogus.



In a 13-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton tossed a complaint filed in January against Wisconsin-based Quincy Bioscience LLC, seller of a jellyfish-derived supplement called Prevagen that is marketed as a memory booster and has racked up more than $165 million in sales over the past decade.



An advertisement for Quincy Bioscience's...

