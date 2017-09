Housing Program Isn't A Charity Under Ohio Law, Court Says

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT) -- An organization that charges fees for housing it provides to recovering addicts cannot be considered a charity under Ohio law, a state appeals court ruled on Thursday, upholding the Ohio Board of Tax Appeal’s decision to deny a property tax exemption.



Summer Rays Inc., which provides accommodations and other services to people recovering from addiction, had challenged the BTA’s decision to uphold the Ohio Tax Commissioner’s denial of a property tax exemption for a fitness studio that the organization operated. The BTA had reasoned that because...

