Fed. Circ.’s New Patent Venue Test Quickly Spurs Transfers

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A recent Federal Circuit decision setting guidance on where patent suits should be filed has already been invoked by Illinois and Virginia judges in unrelated cases to transfer infringement suits against Lego and the note-taking app Evernote to other courts.



The appeals court’s high-profile In re: Cray Inc. decision on Sept. 21 held that patent suits can be filed only where a defendant has a longstanding, physical location. It struck down an Eastern District of Texas decision taking a more expansive view of where suits are...

