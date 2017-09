Mass. Hospital Loses Bid To Block Nurses' Upcoming Strike

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Friday rejected Berkshire Medical Center Inc.’s efforts to block an upcoming one-day strike planned by the Massachusetts Nurses Association after the hospital argued that the nurses are bound by a contract that contains a no-strike provision and subjects the underlying disputes to arbitration.



During a hearing, U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni denied Berkshire Medical Center’s emergency motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent the MNA from going through with a strike scheduled to take place this coming Tuesday.



Clerk notes indicate...

