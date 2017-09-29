Philly's $118M Tax Reassessment Plan Faces New Challenges

Law360, Philadelphia (September 29, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The city of Philadelphia is facing at least three lawsuits alleging that its effort to raise $118 million in new tax revenue through targeted property revaluations violated the Pennsylvania Constitution’s promise of uniform taxation.



The challenges come following a landmark Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in July finding that a suburban Philadelphia school district had unconstitutionally singled out undervalued commercial properties for assessment appeals to increase tax revenue while ignoring more severely undervalued single-family homes throughout the area.



A pair of complaints filed in the Philadelphia County...

