Philly's $118M Tax Reassessment Plan Faces New Challenges
The challenges come following a landmark Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in July finding that a suburban Philadelphia school district had unconstitutionally singled out undervalued commercial properties for assessment appeals to increase tax revenue while ignoring more severely undervalued single-family homes throughout the area.
A pair of complaints filed in the Philadelphia County...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login