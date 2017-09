Fed. Judge Backs Tribal Court's Ruling Against Chemical Co.

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge on Thursday said that a tribal appellate court had jurisdiction to impose a $20.5 million judgment against chemical maker FMC Corp. over permit fees connected to hazardous waste produced by the company and stored on the Shoshone-Bannock tribes’ reservation land.



Judge B. Lynn Winmill said the tribal appellate court had jurisdiction over the company under a test established in 1981 in the U.S. Supreme Court's Montana v. U.S. case because FMC consented to the jurisdiction and because hazardous waste posed a serious...

