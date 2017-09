Cape Wind Project Lease Again Gets Fed Approval

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT) -- More than a year after the D.C. Circuit ruled that more study was needed on the proposed 130-turbine Cape Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts, federal regulators again reached their original conclusion: the $2.6 billion project should move forward.



Further study of the project, in the Horseshoe Shoal in Nantucket Sound, does not change the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s prior approval of a lease for Cape Wind Associates, which also gave the OK for constructing and operating the site, the agency said.



“BOEM has...

To view the full article, register now.