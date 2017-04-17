CFPB Suit Can Proceed Against Debt Collecting Law Firm
U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent rejected a motion for a judgment on the pleadings filed by Ohio-based Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co. LPA, saying Thursday that the CFPB has sufficiently argued that the firm violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the 2010 Consumer Financial Protection Act when using the firm's letterhead for collection letters...
