CFPB Suit Can Proceed Against Debt Collecting Law Firm

By Evan Weinberger

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Cleveland has allowed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to continue its case against an Ohio debt collection law firm that the bureau says misled consumers.

U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent rejected a motion for a judgment on the pleadings filed by Ohio-based Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co. LPA, saying Thursday that the CFPB has sufficiently argued that the firm violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the 2010 Consumer Financial Protection Act when using the firm's letterhead for collection letters...
Case Information

Case Title

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co., L.P.A.


Case Number

1:17-cv-00817

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Donald C. Nugent

Date Filed

April 17, 2017

