Diamond Fight Can't Be Arbitrated, Fla. Court Told

Law360, Miami (October 2, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The principal shareholder of a United Arab Emirates-based company who has accused his sons and ex-wife of embezzling from the business' trade in Angolan diamonds told a Florida federal court they have overreached in their efforts to force the case into arbitration in Dubai.



In his response to the defense's motion to compel arbitration, plaintiff Serge Neiger on Wednesday repeated his position that neither he nor son Dean Neiger are signatories to the cited arbitration agreement and also argued that the other defendants lack the right...

