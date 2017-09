PTAB Will Review Challenge To Navigation System Patent

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed Thursday to review a patent for a navigation system in a challenge brought by Unified Patents Inc., a review the patent owner argued would be “pointless” and a “colossal waste” of resources.



The board said Unified, a defensive patent group, had shown all the challenged claims in Silver State Intellectual Technologies Inc.’s patent were likely invalid because they would have been obvious at the time of the invention. The patent covers a navigation system that allows someone to find...

