Ocwen Settles With 10 States Over Regulatory Actions

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Ocwen Financial Corp. disclosed Friday that it has reached deals with 10 states to settle regulatory actions brought over its servicing and lending activities, agreeing to terms that include a seven-month pause on acquiring new residential mortgage servicing rights.



The settlements, which do not require Ocwen to pay any fine or admit liability, come after Ocwen and its subsidiaries were hit in April with actions from two state attorneys general and mortgage and banking regulators in 30 states plus the District of Columbia alleging various failures...

