Tenn. Court Tosses Hot Coffee Spill Suit Against Hospital

Law360, Los Angeles (September 29, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court on Thursday tossed a suit accusing a hospital’s medical staff of negligently giving hot coffee to an elderly patient who spilled it on himself causing burns, saying the allegations are essentially medical malpractice claims requiring an expert opinion.



A three-judge Court of Appeals panel affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a River Park Hospital nurse of negligently providing coffee to recuperating intensive care unit patient Daniel Vaughn when she knew or should have known the 86-year-old patient should not have been...

