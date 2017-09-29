Dallas Man Cops To $1.3M Oil And Gas Embezzling Scheme

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An oil industry corporate controller pled guilty Friday to embezzling $1.3 million from his employer through a shell corporation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced.



Kristopher Brian Anderson entered a guilty plea Friday for one count of mail fraud, and will face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years in federal prison, as well as possible fines and restitution payments to Pivotal Petroleum Partners LP, which paid out on false invoices from a company Anderson created, according to the U.S. Department...

