Floyd Mayweather Pays $23.5M To Settle Tax Debt

Law360, Washington (September 29, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. paid the IRS $23.5 million to settle an outstanding tax liability from 2015, according to a recent joint motion filed alongside the agency in U.S. Tax Court seeking to end a payment dispute the parties said is now moot.



Mayweather and the IRS filed a joint motion to dismiss on Sept. 19, noting that the boxer’s late August payment — apparently submitted just days after his Aug. 26 win over mixed martial artist Conor McGregor that reportedly earned Mayweather a minimum...

