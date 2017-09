Generator Maker Must Face Suit Over Dodging EPA Regs

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A generator maker that converts gas engines to run on alternative fuels must face a competitor’s suit claiming the generator maker has been selling the engines without a certificate required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a Massachusetts federal court said Friday.



U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. denied US Carburetion Inc.’s motion to dismiss, stating that New England Gen-Connect LLC sufficiently alleged unfair and deceptive trade acts and practices in violation of Massachusetts law. US Carburetion’s motion had been “essentially defensive,” making arguments that...

To view the full article, register now.