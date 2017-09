IBM Urges Judge To Reconsider Priceline's Patent Win

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- International Business Machines Corp. asked a federal judge in Delaware on Friday to reconsider his decision earlier this month allowing several Priceline Group Inc. travel and hospitality websites to duck part of a patent infringement suit, arguing that the court made a clear error of fact when it failed to distinguish between websites and mobile applications.



While consumers visiting the websites on a browser can disable caching, a feature that stores data for future use, the same cannot be said when smartphone users open the Priceline...

