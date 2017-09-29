How Financial Services Companies Should Face E-Discovery

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The discovery process can be complicated for any party, but financial services companies face unique e-discovery challenges caused by the complex systems used to run their businesses, the privacy concerns surrounding their data and the asymmetrical litigation in which they are frequently a party. Proactive planning, leveraging of applicable procedural rules and appropriate technology, and cooperation can help to reduce the costs and burdens incurred by financial services companies in the discovery process.



Complex Systems & Legacy Data



Banks, loan servicers, payment processors, insurance companies and...

To view the full article, register now.