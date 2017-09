Class Action Over Flint Schools Gets Green Light

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge refused Friday to scrap a proposed class action against the state Department of Education and local schools alleging they systematically failed to provide proper services to Flint children with disabilities, students whose health was further jeopardized by longtime exposure to lead in the public water supply.



U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Tarnow denied the Michigan Department of Education’s motion to dismiss and the Genesee Intermediate School District’s motion for judgment, which asked for the claims against it to be tossed. The judge...

