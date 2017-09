VC Group Pushes To End Delay Of Int’l Entrepreneur Rule

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A venture capital group asked a D.C. federal judge Friday to compel the government to implement an Obama-era rule that would allow foreign entrepreneurs to temporarily live in the U.S., saying it will likely succeed in claiming that the government shirked administrative procedure in delaying the rule’s effective date.



The National Venture Capital Association pointed out that the government must post notice and seek comment before it issues a decision to delay the effective date of a rule under the Administrative Procedure Act, which it allegedly...

To view the full article, register now.