CIT Partly Tosses UPS Cross-Claims Over False Trade Docs

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The Court of International Trade on Friday found that UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. had waited too long to bring cross-claims against Canadian clothier Majestic Mills for providing UPS with false trade documents as part of an ongoing cross-border shipping dispute, granting Majestic Mills’ motion to dismiss the claims.



CIT Judge Leo Gordon determined that the Georgia statute of limitations prevented UPS from bringing breach of contract, fraud and negligent misrepresentation cross-claims against Majestic Mills, in part because the law does not require a party to...

To view the full article, register now.