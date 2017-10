IP Attys Back Regeneron Over Inequitable Conduct Finding

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Numerous intellectual property law organizations and lawyers are calling for the full Federal Circuit to review its panel decision affirming that a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. patent is unenforceable in part because of inequitable conduct of litigators during a later infringement case, arguing it could “seriously and negatively affect the course of patent prosecution.”



The Intellectual Property Law Associations of both New York and Chicago, as well as the Washington Legal Foundation, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and various practicing lawyers in the IP field all filed amicus...

To view the full article, register now.