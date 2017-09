Ex-CEO Of Pokeware Gets 4 Years For $7M Investor Fraud

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The founder and former CEO of Pokeware was sentenced to about four years in prison on Friday in New York federal court for defrauding investors out of more than $7 million and using investor money to pay her rent, support her lavish lifestyle and buy luxury goods.



U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote tacked three years of supervised release to the end of Maryse Liburdi's 49-month prison term and ordered her to forfeit more than $7 million and pay an equal amount in restitution. The government had requested...

