Hearing-Impaired Service Provider Ends FCC Probe For $3M

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Sorenson Communications, a telecommunication service and products provider for the hearing-impaired, has agreed to pay nearly $3 million to end a Federal Communications Commission investigation into a 2016 outage that left its customers without service, according to an agency press release on Friday.



The company settled the FCC’s probe by paying back $2.7 million in government funding it received to provide video relay service, which lets people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing make calls over broadband through intermediaries using American Sign Language and video equipment, according...

