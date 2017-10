Pfizer Loses Bid To Stop Rebate Disclosures To Lawmakers

Law360, Houston (October 2, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc. fell short of proving the disclosure of its drug pricing and rebate information to two state legislators by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission was a violation of the Federal Medicaid Confidentiality Provision, a federal judge in Texas found on Friday, denying the pharmaceutical giant's bid for an injunction against the commission.



U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sided with the commission’s arguments that its disclosure of the information fell under an exception that allows the release of information provided by manufacturers like Pfizer...

