BNP Paribas Escapes Claims It Funded '98 Embassy Attacks

Law360, Washington (October 2, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge Friday tossed a suit claiming French bank BNP Paribas S.A. helped fund two 1998 al-Qaida bombings of U.S. embassies by skirting sanctions against the Sudanese government, saying the plaintiffs had failed to state any viable claims.



Victims of the bombings of the U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Kenya did not adequately support their allegations that BNPP improperly funneled funds to the Sudanese government through a Sudanese bank, Al Shamal, or that the French bank knew the transactions would be used to fund al-Qaeda’s terrorist activities,...

To view the full article, register now.