IRS Anti-Inversion Rule That Sank Pfizer Deal Struck Down

Law360, New York (October 1, 2017, 8:14 AM EDT) -- A Texas federal court on Friday invalidated the anti-inversion rule that sank a planned $160 billion merger between Pfizer Inc. and Irish counterpart Allergan PLC, saying it was unlawfully implemented without giving the public enough notice or time to comment.



U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel concluded that the contested rule — promulgated by the IRS to deter U.S. companies from merging with foreign rivals to avoid U.S. taxes and take advantage of lower tax rates overseas — is not one that merely interprets the underlying statute,...

