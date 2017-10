Takata Gets Nod On Unusual Bankruptcy Financing Deal

Law360, Wilmington (October 2, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge agreed Monday to give final approval to Takata Corp.’s unusual post-petition financing arrangement with its big-name automaker customers, which is expected to free up roughly $300 million in liquidity, after hearing they had resolved differences over funding with the tort claimant committee.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon said he was “prepared to sign” a final order for what the players in the case call an accommodation agreement with the automakers, which include top companies like...

