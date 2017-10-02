Allen & Overy The Latest To Bump Associate Pay

By Michele Gorman

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy LLP announced Monday that it has joined a trend of firms raising salaries for newly qualified lawyers and trainees.

A spokesperson for the international law firm confirmed to Law360 on Monday that it gave a 3 percent increase in pay for its September cohort of newly qualified lawyers, from £78,500 ($104,204) to £81,000. First-year trainee salaries will increase as well, rising by £2,000 to £44,000, while second-year trainees will see an equivalent bump, reaching £49,000.

The spokesperson declined to provide further comment.

Despite the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular