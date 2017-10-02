Allen & Overy The Latest To Bump Associate Pay

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy LLP announced Monday that it has joined a trend of firms raising salaries for newly qualified lawyers and trainees.



A spokesperson for the international law firm confirmed to Law360 on Monday that it gave a 3 percent increase in pay for its September cohort of newly qualified lawyers, from £78,500 ($104,204) to £81,000. First-year trainee salaries will increase as well, rising by £2,000 to £44,000, while second-year trainees will see an equivalent bump, reaching £49,000.



The spokesperson declined to provide further comment.



Despite the...

To view the full article, register now.