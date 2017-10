FCC Chair Pai Approved Over Senate Dems' Objections

Law360, Washington (October 2, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Republicans in the Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Communications Commission for another five years on Monday over objections from Democrats who said Ajit Pai would keep net neutrality on the chopping block.



Trump renominated Pai, who is the current chair of the agency, earlier this year, but Democrats have pushed back on advancing his nomination. Pai was confirmed on a largely partisan 52-41 vote Monday afternoon. Democrats like Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said elimination of the agency’s 2015 Open Internet Order would...

