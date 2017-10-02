High Court Won't Hear Kim Dotcom Asset Seizure Appeal

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it would not hear an appeal from indicted Megaupload Ltd. founder Kim Dotcom over the U.S. government’s efforts to seize millions in assets held overseas.



Denying a petition for certiorari, the justices left undisturbed a ruling last year by the Fourth Circuit that prosecutors could seize millions in assets held in Hong Kong and New Zealand by Dotcom and others facing criminal copyright charges related to now-defunct filing sharing site.



As is customary, the justices did not explain why...

