High Court Won't Hear Louis Vuitton Trademark Parody Case

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it would not hear a trademark case filed by Louis Vuitton Malletier SA over cheap totes that featured images of the designer’s pricey handbags, leaving in place a ruling that the bags were legal parody.



The justices denied a petition for certiorari the designer filed this summer that claimed the ruling on the bags, issued last year by the Second Circuit, would create “significant uncertainty for all owners of famous marks.”



As is customary, the justices did not explain...

