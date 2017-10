Justices Won’t Review Calif. Co.'s Taxable Connection Case

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a California-based nutrition supplement company’s argument that its mail-order business in Washington state did not create a taxable connection even where its wholesale channel did not establish or maintain a market for its retail side.



In its petition for a writ of certiorari filed in July, Irwin Naturals asked the court to review a Washington State appellate decision upholding a lower court’s ruling that the Washington State Department of Revenue had a right to assess sales, business and occupation taxes against the company....

