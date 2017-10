PTAB Says 2 Securus Prison Phone Patents Not Abstract

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board declined Monday to institute covered business method review of two Securus Technologies Inc. patents covering technology related to prison phone systems, saying it wasn’t convinced the patents were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision.



In separate decisions, the board said Global Tel-Link had failed to show that the asserted claims of two Securus patents, which cover “inmate management and call processing systems and methods,” are invalid under the high court’s 2014 decision in Alice v. CLS Bank International,...

