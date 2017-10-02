REIT Lexington Realty Drops $200M On Industrial Portfolio

Law360, Minneapolis (October 2, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Lexington Realty Trust has picked up a portfolio of three industrial properties located in Tennessee and Mississippi for roughly $200 million, according to a Monday announcement from real estate investment trust.



The properties have a combined 3.2 million square feet and are located along Interstate 40. The REIT said the purchase price worked out to a 6.5 percent initial yield based on a generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, basis.



The properties are fully leased to investment-grade tenants, and the weighted average remaining lease term is...

