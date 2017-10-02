Justices Won't Hear Fla. Hospital's Records Access Case

Law360, Miami (October 2, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to wade into a dispute challenging a Florida constitutional amendment that requires broad access to incident reports of adverse medical events for malpractice cases.



The nation's highest court denied the petition by Southern Baptist Hospital of Florida Inc. urging the court to overturn a Florida Supreme Court decision requiring the hospital to comply with discovery orders requesting adverse incident reports over a three-year period issued in a suit brought by a man whose sister suffered a catastrophic neurological injury at...

