Flint Residents Combine Water Crisis Discrimination Suits

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Residents and business owners in Flint, Michigan, have launched a consolidated proposed class action in Michigan federal court against the state's governor, other public officials and private contractors over the city’s water crisis, saying that they weren’t treated the same as white residents in a neighboring county.



The consolidated 156-page complaint, filed on Sept. 29, combines 10 separate class actions and more than 50 personal injury lawsuits into one case and alleges that Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, other public officials and several engineering firms created a...

