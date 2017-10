Obama-Era WTO Case Against Canadian Wine Regs Lives On

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has revived an Obama-era World Trade Organization case against Canadian rules that have allegedly kept U.S. wine off grocery store shelves in British Columbia, according to a WTO document circulated on Monday.



A newly filed request for consultations with Canada in Geneva builds upon the one filed on Jan. 18, just two days before President Donald Trump was sworn in. The new document keeps the structure of the previous challenge in place, while updating the various rules and regulations that the government is...

