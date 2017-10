Calif. City Can Block Tax-Delinquent Weed Shop, Panel Says

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A California city’s policy that gives immunity from a restrictive zoning code to tax-paying medical marijuana dispensaries does not unfairly block those with unpaid taxes from operating, a state appeals court ruled Friday in reversing the denial of the city’s injunction bid against a dispensary.



At issue is a city of Vallejo ordinance to let medical marijuana dispensaries operate under a zoning code that would otherwise classify them as an unpermitted “public nuisance,” provided that the dispensaries meet certain conditions like paying business taxes. The city...

