Shire Hits Allergan With Antitrust Suit Over Dry Eye Drugs

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Allergan Inc. has engaged in anti-competitive conduct in an effort to block Medicare Part D beneficiaries from purchasing Shire U.S. Inc.’s competing treatment for dry eye disease, a suit filed Monday in New Jersey federal court claims.



Shire said Allergan has offered Part D plans rebates and discounts in an attempt to keep the company’s Xiidra dry eye treatment off their formularies. Allergan has been “coercing” Part D plans that represent more than 70 percent of the market into refusing to place Xiidra on their formularies...

