Justices Won't Hear Synopsys Appeal Of Alice Ruling

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Synopsys, which argued that the Federal Circuit flouted the high court's Alice precedent by holding that its circuit patents are invalid for claiming only abstract ideas, according to an order list issued by the high court.



Synopsys Inc. argued in its April petition for certiorari that the Federal Circuit ignored information in the patent's specification, or written description, that showed the patents are not abstract — and therefore not unpatentable under the high court’s Alice...

