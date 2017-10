Trump's Afghan Plan To Cost $12.5B A Year, Mattis Says

Law360, Nashville (October 3, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s new policy toward the war in Afghanistan will cost an additional $1 billion a year for a total of $12.5 billion annually, Defense Secretary James Mattis told Congress on Tuesday, while warning lawmakers that withdrawing the U.S. presence in the country would be “at our peril.”



Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appeared before both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday, with Mattis telling lawmakers that the administration is taking an “R4+S” approach toward...

