Womble Carlyle Adds McCarter & English Patent Pros

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Three former McCarter & English LLP partners with decades of combined experience in life science and engineering patent applications, prosecutions and litigation, have joined Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP in its new Boston office.



The three partners, Cristin Cowles, Danielle Herritt and Deborah Vernon, work in engineering and life science patent prosecution and litigation; and counseling for drug applications. They joined the firm Oct. 2, about a month after Womble Carlyle opened its new Boston office. As of Nov. 1, Womble Carlyle will be merged...

