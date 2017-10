SEC Says Personal Info Was Accessed In EDGAR Hack

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said the social security numbers and other personally identifiable information of at least two individuals was obtained in the 2016 hack of a key data system, after initially claiming that it did not believe such information was accessed.



SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, seen here Sept. 26, said Monday that a forensic review of the hack discovered the theft of the names, dates of birth, and social security numbers of two individuals. (AP) In a statement, SEC Chairman Jay...

