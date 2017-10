TransPerfect Mom Wants To Investigate Custodian's Expenses

Law360, Wilmington (October 2, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Shirley Shawe, mother of one of the co-founders warring over control of the legal translation firm TransPerfect, launched a books and records demand to investigate the $21 million expense bill for the custodian appointed by the Delaware Chancery Court to sell the company.



The lawsuit is another chapter in the ongoing saga of the business divorce between TransPerfect co-founders Philip Shawe and Elizabeth Elting. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard ordered TransPerfect sold under court supervision in 2015 to break bitter infighting and a deadlock between the pair...

