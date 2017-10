P&G Agrees To Pay Up To $30M To End Probiotic False Ad Suit

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Procter & Gamble has agreed to pay up to $30 million to settle a long-running class action lawsuit claiming the company falsely advertised its probiotic supplement Align as “clinically proven” to promote digestive health, according to a Friday filing in Ohio federal court.



The proposed deal comes after seven years of litigation and months of negotiations with a mediator, according to Align buyers Dino Rikos, Tracey Burns and Leo Jarzembrowski, who urged U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black to preliminarily approve the settlement.



Under the terms...

